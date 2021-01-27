ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues organization announced they will allow a limited number of ticketed fans starting Tuesday, Feb. 2 when the Blues face off against the Arizona Coyotes.
In addition to the invited frontline workers, families and friends of players, hockey staff, team employees and essential personnel, the Blues will increase attendance to 1,400 for the net set of home games.
Fans will be seated in pods of two to four seats.
In a release, the hockey organization said they worked with the City of St. Louis Department of Health to develop a plan for allowing fans back in the stands.
"The success of the team's implementation of local and NHL safety protocols during the initial homestands this season led to the approval to increase attendee capacity," the release said. "Future growth of the number of fans will be determined by an ongoing evaluation of the safety measures and continued improvement in key local COVID-19 metrics."
Tickets for the Feb. 2-7 games will be made available via presale to season ticket holders beginning Thursday, Jan. 28.
Access to the presale will be determined by season ticket holder tenure, contract length and plan type. Season ticket holders will not have access to the same seats held in previous seasons.
