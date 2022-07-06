ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced the regular-season schedule Wednesday.
The Blues open the season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Enterprise Center.
Other highlights include rematches against their 2022 playoff opponents. The Blues play the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 14 and the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 31.
The regular-season will conclude on April 13 against the Dallas Stars in Dallas.
The full regular-season schedule can be seen here on the official St. Louis Blues Twitter account.
The countdown to the 2022-23 season is officially ON!!! We can't wait for Oct. 15 🏒 https://t.co/hJyVm6n0ij— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 6, 2022
Blues fans interested in season tickets can call 314-622-BLUE or visit stlouisblues.com/tickets to learn about ticket plan options for the 2022-23 season.