The St. Louis Cardinals picked up a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale. The Cardinals took two in the best-of-three matchup.
The Cardinals are 1 game out of the Reds and San Diego Padres for that last Wild Card spot in the National League.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homerun in the first inning. Despite an early offensive surge, the game ended with no more runs.
Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray pitched seven innings. Gray gave up three hits with six strikeouts in his appearance.
Cardinals starting pitcher J.A. Happ pitched 5.1 innings. Happ totaled four strikeouts with two hits allowed.
The Cardinals will travel to Citi Field to take on the New York Mets in a three-game series.