COLUMBIA - The St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Caravan event made its way to Columbia and Stoney Creek Hotel Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
In the caravan, the Cardinals were represented by current players Brendan Donovan, Packy Naughton, Connor Thomas, and Michael McGreevy. Donovan is coming off of winning a Gold Glove for his fielding in 2022.
Also in attendance, were Cardinal alumni including Rick Ankiel and Ryan Ludwick. The event was emceed by John Rooney who is the Cardinal's play-by-play radio broadcaster.
Columbia Cardinals fans flocked to the hotel where they heard from the panel of current and former players. Then, they had the chance to receive autographs as well as participate in a raffle drawing.
Donovan shared more on receiving the Gold Glove honor as a rookie.
"I think it's really cool. I think it's a testament to work ethic and just being brought up in this culture. I think the biggest thing is just take what I learned from last offseason, try to grow and develop and try to iron some things out, make some adjustments moving forward," Donovan said.
Donovan's teammate from last season, Packy Naughton, recognized his success while also sharing more on the dynamic of the caravan grouping.
"Oh, it's awesome. You know, like being with these young guys and, you know, Donnie having the Gold Glove and, you know, Rick and Ludy and it's just a great group of guys and we're having a lot of fun. And, you know, it's just great to have the camaraderie and sitting on the bus and just, you know, talking shop and enjoying life," Naughton said.
Naughton praised the Cardinal faithful and the turnout from the Columbia fans.
"All of Cardinals nation is important. And there's a reason that they're the best fans in baseball. You know, they traveled, they're super into it. And all they want is the cardinals to win a World Series, you know, just same as us," Naughton said.
The Cardinals will cover 6 states in just 4 days over the course of their 2023 caravan trips. There is a total of 6 caravan groups.