NEW YORK - Golden State Warrior's Stephen Curry is the new all time NBA record holder for 3-pointers.
Curry scored his 2,974th 3-pointer tonight in New York against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Curry has won two MVP awards and three NBA championships throughout his career and has now passed Ray Allen on the all time 3-pointers list.
Allen originally broke the record in 2011, passing Reggie Miller and held on to that record until this year.
The Warriors, who are currently 22-5 and the number one seed in the Western Conference, just half a game above the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors will look to Steph Curry to continue the team's winning form and to lead them into the playoffs.