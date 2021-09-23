Six weeks after asking for a trade from the only NHL team he's played for, Blues forward Vladamir Tarasenko arrived at training camp in St. Louis ready to work.
"Everything's good, you know. My mindset is good. I'm happy to be with the guys. I mean, I'm here to work," said Tarasenko after the team's first practice of camp on Thursday.
Tarasenko's dispute with the team came after offseason shoulder surgery. It was Tarasenko's third surgery in 2 years but the first that was not performed by the team's surgeon, as The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported in July. According to that report, the final surgery revealed damage that the Blues' team physicians had not previously discovered, leading to a lack of trust between the player and team.
Thursday Tarasenko said he is happy to be back with his teammates and finally healthy after two years of injuries.
"As long as I play here I will work 100 percent and I'm 100 percent healthy," said Tarasenko.
When asked why he requested a trade Tarasenko would only say, "It's all behind. I don't see the reason to discuss it now."
"I don't want to be a distraction in the (locker) room. Like I said, I'm here to work."
Blues head coach Craig Berube said he is staying out of any dispute between Tarasenko and the organization.
"He's here playing hockey for us so I coach him. That's it. It's not a distraction in my opinion," said Berube.
"He's been here for a while skating with the guys, being with the guys, hanging out with the guys. I thought he looked excellent out there today."
"I think he's here and he's a Blue and that's a great thing for us," said Blues Captain Ryan O'Reilly. "He's a great player and I think we've all seen it and he looks very healthy he's been back for a month now skating with guys."
"He's here and he's ready to go and that's the plan. We're a better team with him and what he can bring."
"He's been part of this team for a long time," said Berube. "Things happen in the summer time or things are said but I don't go into all that or worry about that."
The Blues open their preseason schedule against the Minnesota Wild at 7 pm Saturday at the Enterprise Center.