According to NFL Media's Ian Rapaport the Houston Texans have reached out to request an interview with Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head coach position. 

Multiple reports last week claimed that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was upset that Houston was the only organization that wasn't showing interest in Bieniemy, a highly sought-after candidate for numerous head coach openings around the NFL after his successful run as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. 

With the Chiefs preparing for their Divisional round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday any interviews for Bieniemy's future services will have to wait until next week at the earliest.  Teams cannot hire coaches from other organizations if they are still active in the playoffs.  Bieniemy reportedly interviewed for several openings around the league last week when the Chiefs were off thanks to their playoff bye.

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

