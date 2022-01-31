KANSAS CITY - It's obvious Kansas City Chiefs fans are feeling the wrath of an overtime loss in the AFC Championship to take away the chance of a trip to the team's third straight Super Bowl.
"It's just my heart, it's just broken. There's no words to describe what I feel," Chiefs super fan and California native Tony Avalos said. "Driving 26 hours, just thinking about it, that we didn't make it to the Super Bowl. It's just gonna be kinda hard to accept that."
It may seem like a significant loss to many, but for a few tailgaters, there was still an opportunity for a win.
Lee's Summit's Chad Butler and Brian Geraghty raised $12,000 this season from their tailgates for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and HopeKids. They call it "Tailgate For a Cure" and have been doing it for the last seven years.
"At the end of the season we write a big check," Butler said. "To HopeKids which is local and then St. Jude on the national level."
Family, friends and acquaintances are invited to come to their tailgate and donate in a 50/50 donation toward these causes. Butler said 50% of the proceeds benefiting the two organizations and the other 50% goes toward maintaining the tailgate.
Butler, a MU grad, greatly encourages his college friends to join in as well. They mixed M-I-Z chants with Chiefs chants while tailgating for the cause. Others chime in as they begin to become part of this tailgating group.
"We got some people here who were at the Eagles game this year that were just in town," Geraghty said.
The Chiefs season may have ended in disappointment, but the money raised from this humble tailgate proves good can be found in every loss.