SUNRISE - The St. Louis Blues lost in their overtime shootout against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, 4-3.
Florida came into the game tied for the league lead in points and second in points percentage.
Ville Husso ended the game with a career-best 48 saves against the Panthers. This was Husso's first time playing in back-to-back games this season since Binnington entered COVID-19 protocol.
The Blues were first to get on the board with a score from Logan Brown, a little over five minutes into the first period.
The Panthers came back with a goal of their own by Maxim Manin only a couple minutes later to tie the game once again.
A goal scored by Jake Walman six and a half minutes into the second period put St. Louis back in front, 2-1.
The Panthers would respond via the stick of Sam Reinhart, who, with only two minutes left in the second period, scored to tie the game at 2 a piece.
Brandon Saad was able to score after an impressive pass by Ryan O'Reilly four and a half minutes into the third period. This put the Blues back in the lead 3-2.
Florida capitalized with another score from Mamin after pulling the goalie for an extra attacker to even the score at 3-3, with less than 3 minutes left in regulation.
The Blues were able to hold off the Panthers offense on another power play at the end of the fourth period to send the game into a shootout.
The shootout went back and forth with goals from the Panthers' Anton Lundell and the Blues' Brown, his second of the day.
Reinhart was able to help Florida comeback and win the shootout after a missed shot attempt by O'Reilly, bringing the Panthers up 4-3.
The Blues will have a few days to regroup before they play the Panthers again in St. Louis on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.