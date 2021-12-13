KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs began selling tickets to potential home games for the 2021 playoffs Monday.
Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game went on sale to the public at noon on Monday, Dec. 13.
Single-game divisional and championship game tickets will go on sale at a later date pending playoff standings.
All tickets will be sold online at www.chiefs.com/tickets/.
Chiefs season ticket members have been provided an opportunity to opt-in to their playoff tickets on a pay-as-we-play basis, with accounts only being charged once each home postseason game is confirmed.
Non-season ticket members interested in securing tickets for all potential home playoff games can do so through a new season ticket purchase or the purchase of a playoff pack. A deposit for 2022 season ticket membership will secure exclusive STM pricing for the 2021 postseason on a pay-as-we-play basis.
All ticket delivery will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for postseason tickets.
The 2021 NFL postseason game schedule includes the following:
- Wild Card weekend – Saturday, Jan. 15 – Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
- Divisional weekend – Saturday, Jan. 22 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
- AFC/NFC championship games – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022