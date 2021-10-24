The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tennessee Titans, 27-3. The Chiefs have now lost to every current AFC division leader this season.
The Titans came out of the gates sprinting on Sunday. They scored 14 points in the first quarter and then an additional 13 points in the second.
The Chiefs offense struggled, going scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2016.
The Titans' offensive weapons dismantled the Chiefs defensive unit. Titans receiver A.J. Brown had a touchdown and 133 yards on eight receptions.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 passing yards and a touchdown. Tannehill did throw an interception to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in the third quarter.
There was a lone bright spot in the Chiefs' disastrous first half defensive performance. the Chiefs defense played reasonably well against Titans running Derrick Henry.
Henry finished with 86 yards on 29 carries, just a 3 yard average per rush.
One reason for this capable run defense against Henry is Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. The rookie out of Missouri finished with 15 total tackles, including four tackles for loss.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a hit and needed assistance off the field in fourth quarter. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes cleared concussion protocol.
The Chiefs offense looked lost throughout the game. Their offense was held scoreless until the third quarter. The Chiefs were held without a touchdown, a rare feat during the Mahomes era in Kansas City.
The turnover problems remain an issue for the Chiefs. Mahomes threw another interception and had a fumble. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman fumbled in the red zone in the closing seconds of the game.
Mahomes has thrown an interception in six straight games for the first time in his career.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle lead the Chiefs with 73 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce was narrowly behind him with 65 yards on seven receptions.
The Chiefs (3-4) will try to bounce back against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.