COLUMBIA - Former Kansas City Chiefs star receiver, Tyreek Hill, hosted his youth football camp in Columbia on Sunday June 12, 2022.
Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins back in March for a total of 5 draft picks including 3 in the recent 2022 NFL draft. The Chiefs and Hill failed to come to terms on a contract extension prompting the organization moving on from the speedy all-pro receiver.
The camp was held at Cosmo Park in Columbia and welcomed a few hundred kids and their parents. Local coaches ran football drills and got to work with Tyreek to make the camp possible.
Miami Dolphins Receiver, Tyreek Hill, has arrived for camp with the kids here in Columbia. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/NARqWRI1AS— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) June 12, 2022
Hill took photos with every camper and even went one-on-one with a few in some fun speed, catching, and pursuit drills.
"Anyway I can push the game forward, help these kids understand a little more about the game of football... I'm excited man to push the game forward," Hill said.
WATCH:Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) with the hops at his youth football camp in Columbia today! #Chiefs #Dolphins @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/q3AJop6MsG— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) June 12, 2022
He shared that his favorite part of the camps is seeing the campers thrilled to see him.
"Seeing all of the kids reactions when I show up, I kind of love that. As a kid, I always dreamed of that," Hill continued. "I'm thankful for this opportunity, for the fans, Columbia, everywhere man... so it's been a blessing," Hill said.
Hill also touched on the fanbase he has in the state of Missouri and how Kansas City has made a lasting impact on his career.
"To me, this is where it all started at (Missouri). It doesn't matter where I play at or where I go, I feel like I am going to always owe something to Kansas City. These guys (Kansas City Chiefs) took a chance on me, these guys are the ones who helped me become who I am today," Hill said.
Q: What are you going miss about Kansas City as an organization and the culture there?
"Definitely just my teammates, my brothers. I feel like over the six years I've been in K.C, I played in K.C, I kind of grew a bond with those guys you know but I am only a facetime away," Hill said. "I can easily just pick up the phone and call just Patrick, call Kelce, call Mecole, just call anyone of those guys and just tell them that I miss them," Hill said.
Hill continued about how while it will be hard to move on in Miami, he hopes for the best.
"I definitely miss those Friday nights us hanging out playing Pickleball or something like that. I mean people grow, things change. I just got to live with it so, that's what I've been doing," Hill said.
It is currently uncertain if Tyreek Hill will return to Columbia in 2023 for his youth camp given his new team.