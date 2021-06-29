On the verge of turning 40 years old in August, long-time Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright says his retirement is coming soon.  Wainwright told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that he will leave the game following either this season or next season.

"I’m getting near the end," Wainwright told Rosenthal.  "If it’s not this year, it’s no more than next year.”

Wainwright said his family is his primary motivation to retire.  The Wainwright family lives in St. Simons, GA and Adam and his wife Jenny have five children.

“If it was just about baseball, about competing, about me vs. the hitter, I would pitch until the hitter told me I was not good enough to do that anymore as long as I was still having fun,” Wainwright said. “But I have this beautiful family (Wainwright and his wife Jenny have four daughters and a son, ages 2 to 14). My family works better when I’m there. My household runs smoother when I’m there. My wife is less anxious when I’m there."

Even at age 39, Wainwright has been the most consistent pitcher in the Cardinals' starting rotation this season.  He is 6-5 with a 3.59 ERA in 15 starts.  Waino, as Cards fans dubbed him, has won 173 career games since 2005 all with St. Louis.

