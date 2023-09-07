The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kick off the 2023-24 NFL season Thursday night.
KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet will host a 30-minute Chiefs Xtra Kickoff Special starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Join us for an inside look at running back Isaiah Pacheco's youth camp in Columbia, a former Missouri Tigers' journey before joining the Super Bowl champs and an up-close look at the Chiefs' Super Bowl rings.
Watch the special on-air, on KOMU.com, on the KOMU 8 News App or streaming on your Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku device.
Pre-game coverage starts after the special, at 6 p.m. on KOMU 8. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. The game will also air on KOMU 8.
Note: There will not be a 6 p.m. newscast due to Chiefs pre-game coverage.