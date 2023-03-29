The St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will kick off the 2023 baseball season Thursday with Opening Day home games.
KOMU 8 has compiled what you need to know if you plan to travel to St. Louis or Kansas City.
Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 3:10 p.m.
The Cardinals will open the 2023 season at Busch Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
For those who can't attend in person, the full Opening Day ceremony will be available on the Bally Sports Network and radio networks (KMOX 1120 AM, 98.7 FM and Cardinals Radio Network).
The Opening Day schedule includes the following:
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Official Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village
- The pep rally will feature DJ Todd Thomas, Cardinals alumni ticket giveaways, Fredbird and more.
- Noon: Busch Stadium gates open
- Fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet featuring this season's schedule.
- 12:05 to 12:55 p.m.: Cardinals batting practice
- 1 to 1:50 p.m.: Blue Jays patting practice
- 2:25 p.m.: Pregame ceremonies begin
- The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make their way around the stadium. Celebrations also include introduction of Team Fredbird, recognitions of Cardinals owners and staff, a special tribute video, introductions of Cardinals Hall of Famers and recognition of the 2022 National League Central Division Championship.
- 2:50 p.m.: Introductions for both teams
- 3 p.m.: Canadian national anthem & U.S. national anthem
- 3:05 p.m.: Ceremonial first pitch by National Baseball Hall of Famer Scott Rolen to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday
- 3:10 p.m.: Game starts, with Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas making his second Opening Day start
Tickets are still available for Thursday's game.
Royals vs. Minnesota Twins, 3:10 p.m.
The Royals will open the 2023 season at Kauffman Stadium against the Minnesota Twins Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The Royals will be back in their powder blue uniforms to celebrate the 50th anniversary of uniform.
The Opening Day schedule includes the following:
- 9 a.m.: Parking lots open
- Noon: Kauffman Stadium gates open
- Fans will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead.
- 1 to 2 p.m.: Concert and celebration at the Miller Lite Foundation Bar Deck
- Grammy-award winning duo Brothers Osbourne will perform. Fans must have an Opening Day game ticket to attend.
- 2 p.m.: Pre-game Opening Day ceremony
- The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Kauffman Stadium Fountains, as well as welcome the members of the 1973 Royals Opening Day team. It will also feature a flyover from Whiteman Air Force Base aircraft.
- 3:10 p.m.: Royals pitcher Zack Greinke starts off the game
Tickets are still available for Thursday's game.