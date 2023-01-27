The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday for the AFC Championship title. Here's what you need to know before the game.
The game
The 14-3 Kansas City Chiefs will host the 12-4 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Jan. 19 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is at 5:40 p.m., and gates open at 3:30 p.m.
The winner will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl and take home the Lamar Hunt Trophy.
Known for his songs "What's Luv?" and "All the Way Up," rapper Fat Joe will perform during halftime.
How to watch
The game will stream on CBS and Paramount+. A limited number of last-minute tickets went on sale Monday, according to a Chiefs news release.
Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster at chiefs.com/tickets. The lowest prices on Ticketmaster sit at $236 before fees.
Tickets are also available on SeatGeek, starting at $208 each before fees. These tickets have been reviewed and authenticated by the NFL, according to SeatGeek. SeatGeek describes itself as a "search engine" for finding tickets through the secondary market and says tickets should not ever be fraudulent, according to its website.
Delivery of all tickets to the game will be mobile only, and purchasers are limited to six tickets, according to the news release.
Parking
Parking at Arrowhead Stadium is mobile-entry only, meaning fans must purchase parking passes ahead of time online. Parking passes are available starting at $62 through Ticketmaster at chiefs.com/tickets. Fans bringing a bus or RV must purchase a specific type of pass, which is $130.
Lots open at 1 p.m. for ticketed guests only. The Chiefs website recommends arriving early to avoid crowding. Lots close one hour after the game ends, according to the website. Find a full list of parking FAQs here.
Tailgating
Tailgating is permitted before the game in all lots in the Truman Sports Complex, which is the complex housing Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Chiefs website. In stadium-controlled lots, tailgating is prohibited during the game.
Regulations include keeping the aisle clear of tailgating equipment and limiting the tailgate setup to 8 feet behind each parking space. Find a full list of parking a tailgating regulations here.
Fans can find drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and live entertainment at the Ford Tailgate District before the game, according to a Chiefs news release. Located in Lot M, the Ford Tailgate District will open at 1:30 p.m. and feature performances by DJ Lazer and Big Time Grain Co.
Weather
Sunday's temperature is forecast to reach a high of 23 degrees Fahrenheit in Kansas City. The Chiefs website recommends fans attending the game bundle up with loose-fitting layers.
Guests can bring blankets without zippers or compartments into the stadium, draped over their shoulder during the security screening process, according to the Chiefs website. Small portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries to power heated apparel are also allowed.
Sunday's pregame timeline
- 1 p.m.: Parking gates open
- 1:30 p.m.: Ford Tailgate District opens
- 3 p.m.: CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open
- 3:30 p.m.: All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
- 4:30 p.m.: Team warmups begin
- 5:29 p.m.: Bengals team introduction
- 5:31 p.m.: Chiefs team introduction
- 5:35 p.m.: National anthem
- 5:38 p.m.: Coin toss
- 5:40 p.m.: Kickoff