Winningest Missouri high school football coach Pete Adkins visits Kansas City Chiefs practice

ST. JOSEPH - The Kansas City Chiefs got a special visitor at their practice Saturday.
Legendary high school football coach Pete Adkins dropped by during the second week of the Chiefs' training camp to talk with players.
Adkins is the winningest coach in Missouri high school history with an overall record of 405-60-4, and he built his career in mid-Missouri.
He started his coaching career in Centralia in 1951. In seven seasons, he went 51-12-2 before moving to Jefferson City to coach the Jays at Jefferson City High School.
He coached the Jays to a record of 354-48-2 for 36 seasons between 1958 and 1994, winning eight state titles with the Jays.
Chiefs players weren't the only ones who got to talk with the 1986 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Mitch Holthus, the "voice" of the Chiefs, also tweeted a photo with Adkins.
.@Chiefs Maybe best day of camp so far-1. Most amazing @PatrickMahomes play yet of camp— Mitch Holthus (@mitchholthus) August 5, 2023
2. 9k full of families and TONS of Kids love it
3. A visit from a Coach Reid mentor and one of the greatest high school coaches EVER..The Jeff City Jays LEGEND Pete Adkins🔥🔥405-60-4 and… pic.twitter.com/wDn954bdE2
According to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Adkins' Jays did not lose a road game in his first decade with the team, and the team never lost a homecoming game with him at the helm.
Adkins' legacy has lasted beyond his career at Jefferson City High School. The school's stadium was renamed to Adkins Stadium in 1992, and the school has offered scholarships in his name starting in 2013. Adkins was inducted again into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as a legend the same year.