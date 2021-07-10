Yadier Molina.jpg

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th career nod to the MLB All-Star Game on Saturday after San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey pulled out of the game with a thumb injury.

Despite being named to the National League All-Star team, Molina declined to play and will instead use the All-Star break to rest his ailing foot.

Molina chosen for All-Star Game; decides against playing to rest foot