ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th career nod to the MLB All-Star Game on Saturday after San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey pulled out of the game with a thumb injury.
Despite being named to the National League All-Star team, Molina declined to play and will instead use the All-Star break to rest his ailing foot.
