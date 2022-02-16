ST. LOUIS- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the company that is the creator of the Gold Glove Award announced on Wednesday that for the first in the company's 65-year history, it will be giving out Gold Gloves to NCAA Division I softball athletes.
Nine student athletes – one at each defensive position – will earn the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. Recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, presented by the NFCA, will be selected by the NFCA Division I All-American Committee during the All-American selection meeting held May 29-30, 2022. The selection committee will use advanced fielding analytics, fielding statistics, strength of schedule and compilations of video to closely examine finalists and select the winners at every defensive position.
“The creation of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for NCAA softball is long overdue,” said Julie Tobyansen, Softball Sport Marketing Manager for Rawlings, "We couldn’t be more excited to finally recognize and reward collegiate softball athletes for their tremendous defensive abilities.”
The awards will be presented by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), on an annual basis, with recipients being announced at the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
“Having the NFCA be associated with the distinguished Rawlings Gold Glove Award is one of our highest achievements," said Carol Bruggeman, Executive Director for the NFCA, " Defense should be rewarded. The most talented defensive student-athletes each year will now earn the nation's most recognized and coveted defensive award."