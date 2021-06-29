According to a report from long-time NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Blues sniper Vladamir Tarasenko is on the trading block. Seravalli reported the news on The Daily Faceoff on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the report, Tarasenko is in search of "a change of scenery" following multiple shoulder surgeries that derailed his 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Tarasenko has only played in 34 games combined the past two years. He scored 4 goals in 24 games last season. Prior to his injury troubles Tarasenko was one of the NHL's most productive scorers, notching 30 or more goals for five straight seasons from 2014 through the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup Championship season. Tarasenko has scored 218 career goals in 531 games, all in St. Louis.
Seravalli reports that while Tarasenko has a no-trade clause in his contract he has provided the Blues with a list of teams he would be willing to go to. He has 2 years remaining on his contract. The Blues face a crossroads of sorts this off-season with impending free agency for scoring wingers Mike Hoffman, Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak plus the developing situation with Tarasenko. NHL free agency begins on July 28th.