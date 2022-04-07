According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports Mizzou will hire Charlton "CY" Young as the first assistant under new head coach Dennis Gates. Young has spent the past nine years with the Seminoles. Gates tweeted that he would announce the hiring of a new Associate Head Coach soon and Rothstein's report followed just minutes later.
Associate Head Coach…… announcement coming soon! https://t.co/PMLOZMJlrI pic.twitter.com/Qf4ntheSj1— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) April 7, 2022
Rothstein reports that Young is coming to Mizzou on a 3 year contract worth $1.8 million.
Sources: Missouri's Dennis Gates will hire Florida State's Charlton Young as Associate Head Coach.Deal is for three years and in excess of $1.8 million dollars in total.A significant hire by Gates.Gates and Young worked together at Florida State.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2022
Gates and Young worked together at FSU under head coach Leonard Hamilton from 2013 when Young arrived in Tallahassee until 2019 when Gates departed to become head coach at Cleveland State.
Young's career as a an assistant coach began at Auburn in 1996. He had two stints at Auburn, including the Tigers' Sweet 16 season of 2003. Additionally Young has worked at Jacksonville, Northeastern, UT-Chattanooga and Georgia Tech. He has been a part of 8 NCAA Tournament teams as an assistant coach. He also served as the head coach at Georgia Southern, his alma mater, from 2009 to 2013 where he was the Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2012.