After going undrafted on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Times reports that former Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge is joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers are signing Missouri G D’Moi Hodge to a 2-way contract, sources tell the @latimes.— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 23, 2023
Hodge will reportedly sign a 2-way contract, meaning he can play for the Lakers or their G-League affiliate in El Segundo, CA. Each team can carry two players on 2-way contracts. ESPN also reported that Hodge is joining the Lakers.
Colin Castleton - a center out of Florida - and D’Moi Hodge - a guard out of Missouri - are signing two-way contracts with the Lakers, sources told ESPN.— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 23, 2023
Hodge worked out for the Lakers in a pre-draft work-out with several others players on June 8th. In one season at Mizzou he started all 35 games for the Tigers and averaged 14.7 points per game.
Hodge was best-known for his defensive skills throughout his college career, winning the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year award at Cleveland State in 2022 and leading the SEC in steals last season. He set a Missouri program record with his 91 steals and was fourth in the country averaging 2.6 steals per game. He also led the SEC in three point shooting, hitting 40 percent of his triples.