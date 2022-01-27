Mizzou picked up a major commitment out of the transfer portal on Thursday when former Florida linebacker Ty'ron Hopper announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Tigers. Matt Zenitz from recruiting website On3 Sports first reported the news on Thursday afternoon.
Let’s work🐯 @MizzouFootball @CoachDjSmith @DeuceSchwartz pic.twitter.com/WDEBQL7tHu— Tyron hopper (@tyron_hopper) January 27, 2022
Hopper joins his cousin, Tyronne, a linebacker who transferred to Missouri from North Carolina on January 18th and is already enrolled at Mizzou.
Ty'ron Hopper spent three seasons at Florida. He is coming off a solid Redshirt Sophomore season that included 65 tackles, 10 of them for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Hopper had a career day against Missouri in 2021 when he broke out for 15 tackles as Mizzou went on to beat Florida on a 2 point conversion in overtime.
For his career at Florida Ty'ron Hopper had 82 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 28 games as a Gator. On3 reports that Hopper plans to arrive on campus at Mizzou and start working out with the team in the near future.