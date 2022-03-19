A report from ESPN's Pete Thamel late Friday night indicated Mizzou could be close to ending its search for a new men's basketball coach. Thamel reports that Missouri has zeroed in on Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates to replace Cuonzo Martin saying Gates, "has emerged as the target".
ESPN's report is the only such story indicating that Gates is the potential choice at Missouri. A source could not confirm the details of the report and Mizzou has not issued any statements regarding its men's basketball search. Thamel reported that "A deal isn't done, and there's still administrative steps to take".
Gates, who took over the Cleveland State program starting with the 2019-20 season, is the two time Horizon League Coach of the Year. He has led the Vikings to the NCAA Tournament once in three seasons, losing to Houston in the 1st round in 2021. Gates' overall record as head coach at Cleveland State is 50-40.
Cleveland State just wrapped up a 20-11 season with a 1st round loss in the NIT to Xavier. Prior to his time at Cleveland State Gates was an assistant to Leonard Hamilton at Florida State. He was on the bench in Tallahassee for 8 years, including FSU's 2018 Elite Eight run that started with a 1st round win over Missouri.