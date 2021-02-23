Powermizzou.com and Kelly Hines from the Tulsa World both reported on Tuesday morning that the Mizzou Football team has hired Aaron Fletcher to be the Tigers' new cornerbacks coach.  Fletcher replaces David Gibbs who recently left Mizzou for a position at Central Florida.  Mitchell Forde from PowerMizzou.com first reported the news.

Fletcher just finished his sixth season as the cornerbacks coach at Tulsa.  He also assisted with the special teams unit for the Golden Hurricane.  Prior to his job at Tulsa, Fletcher worked for Houston Baptist at the FCS level and as a high school coach at several schools across Texas.

Fletcher split his playing career as a corner back between Ranger Junior College from 1995 to 1996 and Texas A&M Commerce (1997-99), where he earned his degree in 2003.

