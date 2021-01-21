According to multiple media reports the Mizzou Football team has found its new defensive coordinator. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks will replace the recently departed Ryan Walters in the position. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news which was later confirmed by multiple media outlets.
Wilks did not coach in 2020 but his resume is extensive. Wilks has been a coach in the NFL since 2006, serving as an assistant for the Bears, Chargers and Panthers before rising to defensive coordinator in Carolina in 2017. He spent one season as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals 2018. After going 3-13 in his lone season as the head coach in Arizona Wilks spent 2019 as the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns.
Wilks played defensive back for Appalachian State in college. After going to training camps with a handful of NFL teams Wilks began a career in banking before returning to football. He began his career as a college coach in Division II at John C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC. He would later serve as the head coach at Savannah State and had stints with six different schools, including his alma mater, before transitioning to the NFL.
Wilks and his wife Marcia have endowed a scholarship at App State called the Steve & Marcia Wilks Post-Graduate Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship. The scholarship goes an App State student athlete each year “from an underrepresented population who is pursuing a graduate degree at Appalachian State University”.