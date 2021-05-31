It appears that another former Missouri wrestler could step into the boxing ring with YouTube star Jake Paul. Mike Coppinger from The Athletic reported on Monday that Woodley has agreed to fight Paul, who just knocked out former Tiger wrestler Ben Askren in a celebrity boxing match on April 17th.
Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021
Both Askren and Woodley went into the mixed martial arts world after their wrestling careers at Missouri. Askren won two National Championships and Woodley become the program's first Big 12 Conference champ and a two-time All-American.
Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion who last fought in March. As Coppinger pointed out Monday on Twitter, Woodley is currently listed as a "former fighter" on the UFC's official website.
Both Woodley and Askren are members of the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame.
Paul is a controversial internet star known for antagonizing, who improved to 3-0 as a boxer when he defeated Askren last month. He tweeted on Monday afternoon that he has an upcoming fight announcement on Tuesday.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW— GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021
His brother, Logan, has an upcoming fight against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather on June 6th in Miami.