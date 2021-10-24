Multiple reports Sunday evening say the Cardinals have ended their managerial search that began when the team fired Mike Schildt on October 14th. It appears that Oliver Marmol will take over as the new skipper in St. Louis. The Cardinals have called a 10 am press conference on Monday to formally announce the news. The Athletic first reported the story on Sunday evening.
The Cardinals are set to announce Oliver Marmol as their new manager Monday morning, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal.— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 25, 2021
St. Louis NBC affiliate KSDK-TV confirmed the reports that Marmol is the choice, citing statements from multiple players confirming the news. KSDK Sports Director Frank Cusumano reported one Cardinals player told him via text message, "Love it ... he’s very liked and I think he will do a great job."
Players on the team have already FaceTimed with Ollie Marmol to congratulate him on being named the @Cardinals new manager.— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) October 25, 2021
Marmol has strong roots with the Cardinals organization. He served as the bench coach for the Cardinals last season and has managed two different minor league teams in the St. Louis farm system. Marmol was originally drafted by the Cardinals as a player in 2007. At age 35, Marmol will become the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.