It looks like Adam Wainwright is coming back to the Cardinals for at least one more season.  Multiple reports on Thursday night have Wainwright agreeing to a one year contract to play the 2021 season in St. Louis. 

The one year contract is reportedly worth $8 million.  MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the deal. 

Heyman also reported on Thursday evening that the Cardinals would like to bring back second baseman Kolton Wong and catcher Yadier Molina.  Molina's contract expired after the 2020 season and Wong became a free agent after the Cardinals declined to pick up a $12.5 million option on his deal to free up money in the budget.

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

