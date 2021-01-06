COLUMBIA- Multiple media reports on Wednesday say that Missouri's defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is leaving the team to take the same position at Illinois. The news was first reported by FootballScoop.com and later confirmed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Walters has been the defensive coordinator at Mizzou since 2016, when he was elevated into the position by then-head coach Barry Odom. Prior to that Walters spent one season as Missouri's Safeties coach under former head coach Gary Pinkel.
If the reports prove to be true, Walters will join the new staff at Illinois under head coach Bret Bielema. Bielema, who previously served as head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas, took over the Fighting Illini program last month.
Walters was a stand-out player as a safety at Colorado from 2004 to 2008 before starting his coaching career. He was considered a key piece of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's first staff at Missouri as Drinkwitz made it a priority to keep Walters and other defensive assistant coaches when he took over the program in December 2019.