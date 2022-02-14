Multiple reports from national college football writers, including The Athletic and On3 Sports, stated on Monday that Mizzou Football will split its Defensive Coordinator position between two existing staff members, promoting safeties coach Blake Baker and linebackers coach DJ Smith to Co-Defensive Coordinators.
Smith has been on Eliah Drinkwitz's coaching staff since Drinkwitz became head coach in December 2019. He has coached linebackers for the entirety of his run at Missouri and added the Recruiting Coordinator role to responsibilities after the 2021 season.
Baker is a newcomer to Missouri, just joining the coaching staff in January 2022. He coached the linebackers at LSU last season and has previous coordinator experience at Miami (FL) and Louisiana Tech.
The new split position would replace former Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, who left the program last week to coach safeties for the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Wilks' departure also left Mizzou without a corner backs coach, a position the program still needs to fill.