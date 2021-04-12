COLUMBIA -- Seventeen-year-old Robert Hulett had his sights set on Division I football when he was hit by a drunk driver in Bethany, Missouri. Hulett went into a coma and his future changed in an instant. Schools moved on and college football was no longer an option.
“Everybody kind of dropped me,” Hulett said.
After recovering, Hulett had a short stint with an Arena Football League team in Louisiana, but knee injuries ended his football career for good.
At the suggestion of a friend, Hulett took up mixed martial arts and moved to Columbia, Missouri. Hulett was a skilled fighter, and after a near-decade-long career in the octagon, he turned his attention to coaching. He is now one of the most successful MMA coaches in the Midwest.
In his mid-20s, Hulett began training with Greg Jackson, who is now considered one of the greatest coaches in MMA history. Hulett fought into his 30s and retained a perfect record through four professional fights, but his late start caught up to him.
“My speed was going downhill,” Hulett said. “Even though it looked like I was really going someplace … I knew that it would be a really tough road for me to get any place substantial at that late of an age.”
Now, 52 years old, Hulett has made his mark. He opened Hulett House Gym, now called the Columbia Training Academy, in the late 1990s to train both amateur and professional MMA fighters.
Hulett’s fighters’ extensive list of accomplishments is a testament to his prowess as a trainer. He has coached multiple fighters to International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Championships, including Will Starks, one of Hulett’s athletes that has entered the professional ranks. After working closely with Hulett, Starks is fully aware of his impact on MMA.
“He has probably done more for the MMA community in the Midwest than anyone in the history of the sport,” Starks said.
While Hulett’s work with professionals is notable, it took time and effort to reach the level of success he enjoys today. Since the MMA scene in Missouri was virtually nonexistent when Hulett opened his gym, his coaching career began with amateurs. As Hulett’s fighters have progressed, the gym has elevated to a place where professionals train.
However, even with the Columbia Training Academy reaching new heights, amateurs are not left behind; Hulett is dedicated to seeing all his fighters realize their full potential.
“I didn’t start this - and don’t continue to run it - because of the money,” Hulett said. “There’s things that I could do that I would probably make more money easier, but it wouldn’t be as gratifying.”
Hulett’s passion is not lost upon his fighters.
“He’s dedicated his whole life to this,” said Bo Blomenkamp, an amateur MMA fighter currently training with Hulett.
Hulett’s influence goes beyond the sport: he develops his athletes as people, not just fighters.
“He’s always taught me to learn how to love myself and enjoy the process,” Starks said.
Hulett also impacts his community. His gym is hosting its annual charity kickboxing event in May to raise money for the Children’s Hospital at the University of Missouri.
Hulett’s shift from football to MMA may not have been what he expected when he was 17 years old, but he has achieved more in athletics than most do in a lifetime. However, his work is not done yet, and his athletes - and fans of MMA as a whole - are grateful to have him on their side.