Week 2 of MSHSAA Track and Field Championships began today at Adkins Stadium, and although lightning and a two-hour downpour caused a long delay, Class 5 competition wrapped up by sundown.
The Rock Bridge boys team secured the overall Class 5 State Championship with 52.5 team points. Chris Giles finished first in the 400-meter race, and Casey Hood's win in the 200-meter race propelled the Bruins to the top spot in team standings.
Matthew Hauser finished second in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter races.
"I got to give up to the kids," said Rock Bridge head track and field coach Neal Blackburn. "They're the ones that come out and execute, so during the craziest school year in the history of public education... these kids come out here and do this, I mean, it's such a testimony to their dedication."
Capital City's Kiara Strayhorn earned the Cavs' first-ever state titles, winning the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump. Her 6.06-meter jump was a new Class 5 meet record.
She also broke the Class 5 meet record in the high jump (1.72 meters), placing second by tiebreaker.
The Hickman Kewpies won two state titles in the boys' 4 X 100-meter relay and the 4 X 200-meter relays. Both teams consisted of Adam Trachsel, Deontral Weston, Edward Nelson Jr. and Devin Turner.
The Hickman boys finished fourth in overall team standings. A second-place finish in the boys' 4 X 800-meter relay and Nelson Jr.'s third-place finish in the boys' 110-meter hurdles contributed heavily to the Kewpies' team total of 48 points.
Rock Bridge girls finished fourth overall with 37 team points. Carolyn Ford finished second in the 800-meter race, while the 4 X 200-meter relay team finished third.
Cardinal Ritter won the girls' overall Class 5 State Championship with 64 team points. Other notable finishes were Battle's Sam Ines placing third in the boys' shot put, Capital City's Keion Grieve taking third in the boys' 800-meter race and Ozark's girls 4 X 200-meter relay team finishing fourth.
The podium finishes from both Rock Bridge teams cap off an amazing year for the Bruins' running program, as the boys cross country team won its second Class 5 State Championship last fall.
"The emotions are going," said Blackburn. "I can't wait to let the tears roll a little bit, it's going to be fun."