INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Two local wrestlers represented Mid-Missouri in the MSHSAA Class 4 State Wrestling Championship finals on Saturday with Rock Bridge's Carter McCallister winning his weight class.
Carter McCallister is a sophomore at Rock Bridge and is in the 126-pound weight class. In the 2020-2021 season, he posted a 36-1 record. Saturday, he wrestled his way to the finals where he faced Lindbergh's James Homfeld.
McCallister battled with Homfeld and secured the first points up one early.
After the full six minute match, McCallister won by decision and takes home the Class 4 126 Weight State Wrestling title!
The other Mid-Missouri wrestler who made it all the way to the finals was Brant Aulber. The Jefferson City Jay wrestled in the 220 pound weight class and faced North Kansas City's Xavier Doolin. Aulber got behind early as he couldn't keep two feet on the mat.
Doolin would overpower Aulber and lead 17-3 before a technical fall was called to end the match. Aulber took home 2nd place in the Class 4 220 Weight State Championship.
Aulber was all smiles after his match. The Jay senior finished the season with a 39-4 record.
Despite Aulber's loss, the Jays would round out the day nicely as they took home 3rd place as a team in the Class 4 State Championships.
The other Jefferson City wrestlers that finished in the top-6 of their respected weight classes include: Joesph Kuster, William Berendzen, and Jakeil Hayes.
Hickman also made appearances in the Wrestling finals as Jake Waldron and Ethan Barr. Waldron finished in 5th place for the Class 4 152 Weight Championship. Barr, in the Class 4 132 Weight Championship, took home 6th place.
