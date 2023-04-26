COLUMBIA- Rock Bridge has not lost a game since March and did not plan to ruin that Wednesday night.
Before the first pitch, Rock Bridge recognized eight seniors, Jefferson College Commit Dane Gray, Preston Jesse, Mason Larkin, Jacob McGinty, Jack Schouten, and Owen Wise.
The Bruins took many hits in the bottom of the second. Spartan Josh Candrl allowed several players to walk after hitting them on their limbs, leading to a pitcher change in the bottom of the third to Brenden Alton.
With two runners on base, Andrew Hill gets hit by the pitch and runs off to first base, with Braedyn Boatright sliding home. Senior Owen Wise had the best hit of the night. He clobbers it to left field for a ground-rule double.
Rock Bridge is staying home all week. The Bruins will host Nixa at 6 p.m. Friday.