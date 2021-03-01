COLUMBIA- After trailing at halftime in Hickman's gym the Rock Bridge Bruins stormed back in the 2nd half and edged the rival Kewpies 61-59 in the semifinals of the Class 6 District 8 boys basketball tournament on Monday night. A desperation three point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark for the Kewps and the Bruins advanced to face top-seeded Washington for the District Championship on Thursday at Washington. The Blue Jays held of Battle on Monday night 68-61 to earn their spot in the title game.
