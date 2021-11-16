COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge girl's basketball team expects nothing less than a district championship and state title run heading into the 2021-22 season.
The Bruins finished last year with 21 wins and a district title. They return three key players from last year's squad: Averi Kroenke, Kyrah Brodie and Christina Maltsberger.
All three, respectively, have signed letters of intent to continue their basketball career. Leading the way is University of Missouri signee Averi Kroenke, followed by Pepperdine commit Kyrah Brodie and future Columbia College Cougar Christina Maltsberger.
While their end goal is a state title run and district championship, they know the everyday grind can make or break their season.
"I know it sounds cliché, but it's true. Just getting a little bit better everyday, and that's each person," said Rock Bridge girl's head coach Jill Nagel. "We've got to push each other in practice. We should be the toughest opponent we play."
Rebounding is a major aspect of the game that the Bruins are focusing on. Getting offensive and defensive rebounds, to them, can dictate the momentum of any given game.
"If you can get defensive rebounds, they get less possessions. If you can get offensive rebounds, your team gets more possessions," said Kroenke.
The Bruins open up their season at home on Dec. 7, hosting Battle High School.