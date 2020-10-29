COLUMBIA- The Rock Bridge Bruins improved to 24-1-1 on the season and captured their first district volleyball championship in 11 years on Thursday night. The Bruins defeated Troy-Buchanan 3-0 to capture the district title and move on to the state playoffs. Rock Bridge will face St. Dominic at Francis Howell High School in St. Charles on Saturday.
JEFFERSON CITY- The Helias Crusaders battled their cross-town rivals from Jefferson City on Thursday night for a district volleyball championship. The Crusaders swept the Jays 3 sets to none to capture the title. Helias travels to Nixa to open the Class 5 state playoffs on Saturday.