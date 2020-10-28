Rock bridge plays for perfection, state championship

COLUMBIA- The last time a Missouri high school softball team played an undefeated season was in 2005, when Webb City went 32-0 to pick up the Class 3 State Championship.
Rock Bridge will look to match that feat on Friday, when they take on Lee's Summit North for the Class 5 State Championship in Springfield.
The Bruins' run to the championship game is a unique one.
Along with their opponents on the field, they've had to face the off-field challenges of a global pandemic, online classes and the youthful stresses of being in high school.
That has not deterred Rock Bridge, though. They've had the help of an elite support group, who have stood behind them since the very beginning: Their parents.
"We're the support mechanism," team parent Shawn Christ said.
Christ and the other parents have supported the team through a season that has featured game cancellations, long road trips, weekend consuming tournaments and a total of 28 wins.
"These parents are awesome," Rock Bridge softball head coach Lisa Alvis said. "And these kids are awesome because they're a product of them."
No team gets to a championship game without adversity, be that on or off the field, but the Bruins' parents have had their back through it all.
"I think they're harder on themselves than we are," team parent Amy Hay said. "But I also know for a fact that her dad and I are her biggest fans."
Rock Bridge will play for their first ever state championship in softball. In 2019, the team finished in third place. Many of the members of the 2019 team are back for 2020.
"They're wanting a little bit of redemption," Alvis said. "We weren't in this last year, let's go out and make the most of it."
The Bruins aren't the only local team playing for a championship.
They're joined in Springfield by Father Tolton Catholic, who will take on Penney for the Class 2 State Championship.
The game will start at 2 p.m. at the Killian Sports Complex.