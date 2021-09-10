COLUMBIA - While their rivalry with the Jefferson City Jays may not be as intense as the rivalry shared with cross-town rivals, the Rock Bridge Bruins know that every game is important, and that road games are even tougher.
"My mom and dad went to Hickman and that was before Rock Bridge was here," said Bruins head coach Van Vanatta, "so, of course, I've always heard about the Hickman-Jeff City rivalries."
After dropping a week one game against Staley in Kansas City, Rock Bridge rebounded with a commanding 50-0 shutout win over Smith-Cotton at home.
Vanatta is expecting a challenge for his squad Friday night at Adkins Stadium, even though the Bruins have won 4 straight against the Jays. Last year's matchup ended with Rock Bridge winning at home 23-21 on a late field goal.
"That's the past," said Vanatta. "I don't worry too much or think about it too much. I'm not one of those guys really worries about that stuff."
For this week, Vanatta said he wants to see his team play at a quick pace to match the play of Jefferson City.
"We've got to play fast," said Vanatta. "Their offense, it's hard to simulate an offense like that because it's a lot of misdirections, a lot of pulls, it's all timing and they do it fast."
The Bruins offense will be led by senior quarterback Nathan Dent, who threw for 2 touchdowns and ran for 3 more in last week's win.
However, Dent knows that there's always room for improvement, regardless of past results.
"I've just got to do things better," said Dent. "Last week, we came out, ran the ball well. In the passing game, I can be better, make better decisions with the ball. Just got to keep improving."
As for Jefferson City, they are 0-2 to start the season after losses to Chaminade at home and Hannibal on the road. However, first-year head coach Damon Wells isn't too concerned.
"I think with every metric, except wins and losses, it's been a fantastic success," Wells said about the Jays start to the season. "We have a great group of boys, they've worked hard, they've learned a ton. I do believe we've taken great strides in reforming the culture."
Wells said that the defense is a unit in particular to look out for.
"I think we've landed on our best defensive group at this particular time," said Wells. "It's tough sledding, but if you're gonna get us, you better get us now."
Rock Bridge plays Jefferson City at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.