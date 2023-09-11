JEFFERSON CITY- Rock Bridge earned a CMAC road win, as the Bruins defeated Capital City 13-5 on Monday night.
The Bruins offense capitalized on a lead-off walk, which put Cydney Fullerton on base. From there, Fullerton scored on an overthrow to third base, giving Rock Bridge a 1-0 edge. Addie Morris drove in a run after hitting a high pop-fly to the outfield, extending the Bruins' lead to 2-0 to end the top of the first inning.
Capital City scored a run of its own in the bottom of the first, starting with a lead-off double from Faith Karr. Fellow Bruin Lydia Coulson drove Karr in off a groundout to second to bring the score to 2-1.
The Bruins' countered in the top of the third. With the bases loaded after a single and a pair of walks, Morris had yet another big at-bat, scoring Alyssa Kendrick to take the 3-1 lead.
Ava Bush added a sacrifice fly, which brought in Kennedy Watson, to officially make it 4-1 in the top of the third.
Despite the Bruins' impressive inning, the Cavaliers once again matched Rock Bridge in the bottom of the third. After two walks put runners in scoring position early, Kylie Baker recorded an RBI single to bring the score to 4-2.
Junior Annie Sprat kept the momentum going at the plate for the Cavaliers, driving in a two RBI-double and evening the score at 4-4 to end the fourth.
However, Capital City could not keep up with the Bruins' offense power. Rock Bridge broke the game open, scoring seven unanswered runs, tallying the score to 11-4 by the top of the sixth.
From there, Capital City was only able to score one run for the remainder of the game, which came in bottom of the sixth to bring the score to 11-5.
Rock Bridge added another two runs in the top of the seventh, defeating Capital City 13-5.
Rock Bridge is set to play another road game at Jefferson City at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Capital City is scheduled to take on Hickman at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.