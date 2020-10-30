Kayler Smith reports from Springfield on RB's state softball title

Rock Bridge Softball

SPRINGFIELD- The Rock Bridge softball team finished a perfect season with a 1-0 win over Lee's Summit North in the Class 5 State Championship game Friday in Springfield.

The lone run was scored on a sacrifice fly in the 6th inning.  Bruin pitcher Ella Schouten pitched a gem throwing a complete game shut out in the victory.

