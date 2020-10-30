SPRINGFIELD- The Rock Bridge softball team finished a perfect season with a 1-0 win over Lee's Summit North in the Class 5 State Championship game Friday in Springfield.
ROCK BRIDGE TAKES THE STATE TITLE🥎🏅FINALLSN - 0RB - 1@KOMUnews @rbhsbruinbear @SoftballRb pic.twitter.com/HwCXri8G2N— Kayler Smith (@SmithKayler) October 30, 2020
The lone run was scored on a sacrifice fly in the 6th inning. Bruin pitcher Ella Schouten pitched a gem throwing a complete game shut out in the victory.
The Rock Bridge Bruins are State Champions!!! https://t.co/Mjw12i7itP— RBHS Bruin Bear (@rbhsbruinbear) October 30, 2020