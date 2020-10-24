COLUMBIA- A pair of Columbia teams advanced to their respective state softball championship games as Rock Bridge defeated Marquette and Tolton Catholic took down Kelly.
The Rock Bridge Bruins remained undefeated, improving to 28-0 on the season, with their 5-1 win over Marquette.
"I'm excited for our kids, I'm excited for our program, I'm excited for the opportunity we get to have," said Rock Bridge Head Coach Lisa Simmons-Alvis.
"We have the chance to be perfect this season and so that's, that's an incredible feeling."
Rock Bridge will face Lee's Summit North for the Class 5 state championship Thursday at 12 pm at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
The Tolton Trailblazers dominated Kelly 8-1 in the Class 2 semifinal at Hickman High School. Tolton pitcher Paige Bedsworth continued her remarkable career by striking out 19 batters, setting the state's career strike out record with 1,115 K's.
Tolton will take on Penney also on Thursday in Springfield. The Trailblazers will play at 5 pm.
KOMU 8 Sports will have coverage of both teams on Thursday from Springfield as they try to bring a pair of state titles home to Columbia.