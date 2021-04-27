KANSAS CITY - Kauffman Stadium will be a little bit busier next month. The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday they will allow 17,400 fans at home games the month of May. The previous capacity limit was 10,000 fans per game.
Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 28 on the Royals' website. The tickets will get you into pod-seating, and each pod will be 3-feet apart. Fans are still required to wear masks, socially distance, and buy tickets in advance.
The Royals will look at Kansas City health and safety protocols each month to determine if they will offer single-game tickets going forward.