Salisbury Boys Basketball at the State Final Four

SPRINGFIELD- The Salisbury boys basketball team is moving on to the State Championship Game in Class 2 after a 64-42 semi-final win over North Andrew.

After leading by ten at halftime, 30 to 20, Salisbury started to pull away from North Andrew in the 3rd quarter.  Jackson King led the Panthers in scoring with 25 points, including a buzzer-beater to end the 3rd quarter that gave Salisbury a 46 to 28 lead.

Grant Biere added 10 points for the Panthers and Luke Abeln piled on with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory sets up a Class 2 State Title matchup with Campbell High School on Friday at 2 pm.  Campbell defeated Norwood 54-42 earlier in the day to earn their spot in the Championship game.

