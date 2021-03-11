SPRINGFIELD- The Salisbury boys basketball team is moving on to the State Championship Game in Class 2 after a 64-42 semi-final win over North Andrew.
Final: Salisbury 64 - North Andrew 42Jackson King lead the Panthers with 25 points as they will face Campbell in the Class 2 State ChampionshipYou can check out the highlights @ 6:00 pm on @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/MgFfCXzWwj— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) March 11, 2021
After leading by ten at halftime, 30 to 20, Salisbury started to pull away from North Andrew in the 3rd quarter. Jackson King led the Panthers in scoring with 25 points, including a buzzer-beater to end the 3rd quarter that gave Salisbury a 46 to 28 lead.
End of 3rd quarter: Jackson King beat the buzzer this time for the putbackSalisbury leads 46-28 as this game is getting physical @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Vy50tU56RY— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) March 11, 2021
Grant Biere added 10 points for the Panthers and Luke Abeln piled on with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The victory sets up a Class 2 State Title matchup with Campbell High School on Friday at 2 pm. Campbell defeated Norwood 54-42 earlier in the day to earn their spot in the Championship game.