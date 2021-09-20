CLEVELAND- While Kansas City Royals have struggled for most of the season, Royals catcher Salvador Perez continues to be a bright spot.
With a home-run in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Perez broke the single season record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher (starts 75% of games).
Going places no catcher has gone before.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/3qtQLUHP3Q— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 20, 2021
This was Perez 46th homer of the season. He tops former record holder Johnny Bench, who has held the record since 1970. This home-run also tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the home run lead this season.
And with ten games after today's double header, Perez also has the chance to break the single season record for home-runs by a Royals player. Currently, Jorge Soler holds that record at 48 home-runs back in 2019.
And to top it all off, this home run moved Perez to second in all time home runs in Royals franchise history, passing Michael Sweeney with his 198th career home run. Currently, Royals hall of famer George Brett still holds that record with 317 home runs for the Royals.
Additionally, with his 198th home run as a #Royal, Salvy has passed Mike Sweeney and has taken sole possession of 2nd place on the franchise home runs leaderboard!— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 20, 2021
Congratulations, Salvy! https://t.co/aI386w2Sw9 pic.twitter.com/OPEAZaoM0B
When asked, Perez said he only tries to be like some of those hall of famers that his record puts him in company with. "“When you see a guy, a Hall of Fame catcher, you just try to be like him,” stated Perez.
After Monday's doubleheader, the Royals will have two more games against the Indians this week.