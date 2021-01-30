COLUMBIA- Before attending his first in-person regular season basketball game since the COVID-19 pandemic began, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey expressed satisfaction with the way his league has responded to the challenge in a press conference on Saturday. Sankey was in Columbia to watch the Missouri men's basketball team face TCU in the annual "SEC-Big 12 Showdown".
"When we walked into March, April, May everything was wiped off the table," said Sankey. "Really remarkable effort by everybody."'
"The ethos of this conference is high-level competition," continued Sankey. "That's why you finish 69 of 71 (football) games. That's why we played highly ranked teams in games on December 12th (in basketball) when others didn't."
"We've had a healthy dialogue with our athletic directors about the focus on playing the season as-scheduled," added Sankey when asked about how the men's and women's basketball campaigns have played out during COVID. "That will continue to be our focus, particularly around the health of our participants."
Sankey also addressed the postponements and cancellations during men's and women's basketball season due to COVID issues. Sankey said the SEC will work to reschedule as many games as possible, as the league did on Saturday when Mizzou's women's team was scheduled to make up a game with Auburn that was postponed on January 7th.
"We may lose games and we've got to be okay with that," said Sankey. "We don't want to, but we may."
When asked about the financial challenges that have hit college athletic departments nationwide, in some cases leading to sport programs being eliminated, Sankey expressed confidence that the SEC and its schools will navigate the industry's new reality successfully.
"There's no place I'd rather be in this circumstance than the Southeastern Conference," said Sankey. "We're working to maximize our revenue distribution from our conference out. But you can see and look at what I'm sure would have been a full arena in a normal environment here today when we're probably at close to 25 percent."
"We've talked continually with athletic directors and even presidents and chancellors about the impact," continued Sankey. "How do we adjust our practices? How do we maximize revenue distribution in this environment? We also have listened and shared information about how people are adjusting, whether it's not filling positions or reducing travel."
At the same time, Sankey acknowledged that there will be less money flowing into college sports in the near term and schools will have to react accordingly.
"We are going to have reductions across the board from a revenue standpoint that will prompt decision-making within each department," said Sankey. "I'm sure there will be carry-over but I'm confident our programs will be able to adjust well, even if it takes some time for those adjustments to recover."
With regards to sports moving into a state of "normalcy" in the future as the country emerges from the pandemic Sankey said the SEC will, "wait as long as we can to make major decisions."