The dates and times have not been released yet but the Mizzou men's basketball team officially knows who they will play when Conference play begins in the SEC. The league released the entire 2021-22 conference schedule on Wednesday morning.
Mizzou will have home-and-home matchups with Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Their home-only games are against Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The Tigers will have one match-up on the road with Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Dates, times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
