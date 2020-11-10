BIRMINGHAM- The Southeastern Conference postponed two games that were originally scheduled for this Saturday amid COVID-19 concerns at several universities.
The Alabama vs LSU game scheduled for 5 pm CT in Baton Rouge and the Texas A&M vs Tennessee game which was set for 2:30 pm have both been postponed. The conference cited, "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU and Texas A&M football programs" as the reason for the postponements.
The announcement came just a day after the Auburn at Mississippi State game also originally scheduled for this Saturday was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Mississippi State program.
Auburn/Mississippi State and Tennessee/Texas A&M have both been rescheduled to December 12th, the date the SEC previously set aside as a "make-up" date before the season began. LSU already has a game on the schedule for that day due to a previously postponed game with Florida and the Tigers do not share a common bye week with Alabama the rest of the season. The SEC said in a press release that the league is evaluating its options to reschedule the game between Alabama and LSU.