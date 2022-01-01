MINNEAPOLIS - The St. Louis Blues' pregame outfits for the Winter Classic served as a precursor to Saturday's contest at Target Field against the Minnesota Wild.
While the temperature in Minneapolis sat at a brisk -7°F mark with a wind chill dipping below -20°F, the Blues made the bold fashion statement by arriving to the home of the MLB's Minnesota Twins dressed as beach bums with shorts and half-buttoned Hawaiian shirts suited for weather that's approximately 100 degrees warmer.
This weather's a beach. #stlblues #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/FDTJ56iesP— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 1, 2022
"The good beach boys we are, we figured out the day before we left and everyone scrambled to put some outfits together and we did a vote on the board and it was tight vote," goalie Jordan Binnington said. "But I think we're all happy with how it went tonight."
The tropical outfits inspired Blues scorching of the ice positioned just beyond the Target Field pitcher's mound, as the visitors netted five second period goals and rode a Winter Classic points record from center Jordan Kyrou to a 6-4 victory.
In the annual New Year's Day outdoor hockey event, the Wild entered having not won a game since Dec. 9 and ceded the Central Division to the Blues, who went 6-2-2 in the month of December.
But the competitive contest lasted for just a single period, as the Blues cranked up the heat 27 seconds into the second period.
After the first period ended with the teams deadlocked at a goal apiece, Kyrou caught a lucky bounce off Minnesota right winger Ryan Hartman's stick for his first goal of the evening to start the flurry to put the Blues in the driver seat for good.
St. Louis' second line lived in the goal positioned in shallow left field at Target Field for the entire second period, accounting for four of the Blues' five second period goals.
Blues coach Craig Berube said before Saturday's game that the line consisting of Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko could be adjusted as needed, but liked the chemistry he saw from the trio that combined for seven points in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
“They had a heck of a game together," Berube said. "They’ve played together before and they seem to have pretty good chemistry.”
Berube didn't need to make any adjustments in Minneapolis, as Kyrou netted a Winter Classic record four points on a pair of goals and a pair of assists.
"It's not easy out there on that ice," center Ryan O'Reilly said. "Pucks are bouncing a lot, and for him to have the confidence to handle the puck the way he did, some of the plays he made just didn't bother him at all."
Kyrou accounted for a point on the first four goals of the period, scoring a goal on a return pass that flew past the glove of Minnesota goaltender Cam Talbot after he assisted on a rebound goal from center Ivan Barbashev, fresh off the COVID-19 protocol list, and lined up a wicked one-timer from the faceoff circle to the right of Talbot.
Tarasenko's goal was his sixth in five games and his third Winter Classic goal after he scored two in the 2017 edition against the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium.
“I think Vladi really likes the stage," Berube said on Friday. "I think he comes through in big games. That’s just the type of personality he has and he’s played really well this year."
The Blues needed all the support they could get in the second period, as Minnesota chipped away at the 6-2 lead in the third. After Ryan Hartman cut the lead to three on a wrister with 11:20 remaining, Minnesota coach Dean Evason, fresh off a contract extension on Thursday, played aggressively as St. Louis struggled to get shots on goal.
As defenseman Colton Parayko entered the penalty box with 7:56 left, Evason pulled goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, who replaced Talbot after the second period and played with six skaters for most of the final eight minutes.
"He's done in the past, so we were aware of it," Berube said. "I sent the O'Reilly line out and I told him to be ready for a goalie going out."
While the Blues killed the two-man advantage on the Wild power play, left winger Kevin Fiala brought the St. Louis advantage down to two with a slick shot fake that caught Binnington leaning before he lifted the puck into the upper left corner of the goal with 5:38 remaining.
While the Wild outshot the Blues 18-4 in the final period, Binnington kept the puck out of the net past that to secure St. Louis' second Winter Classic victory in as many tries.
The victory puts them three points clear of the Wild in the Central Division race, and with the team regaining its talent from injuries and COVID, the Blues are readying themselves to gain more breathing room as the calendar flips into 2022.